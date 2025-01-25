Williams and Wisconsin host No. 23 Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces No. 23 Minnesota after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 91-60 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are 11-1 in home games. Minnesota is 13-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Badgers have gone 1-7 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Minnesota scores 77.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 67.4 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 9.9 more points per game (65.6) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (55.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

