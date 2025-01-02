Whitlock leads Lehigh to 66-64 OT win over Bucknell

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh with 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds remaining in…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh with 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Mountain Hawks took down Bucknell 66-64 on Thursday night.

Whitlock shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (6-6, 1-0 Patriot League). Cam Gillus scored 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range. Keith Higgins Jr. had 15 points and shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Noah Williamson finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Bison (4-10, 0-1). Josh Bascoe added 15 points, five assists and three steals. Pip Ajayi also put up 13 points and three steals. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Bison.

Lehigh trailed 33-20 at the break. Whitlock scored 12 second-half points and four in overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.