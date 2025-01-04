Waddles scores 24, Omaha defeats North Dakota State 85-80

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Lance Waddles scored 24 points as Omaha beat North Dakota State 85-80 on Saturday. Waddles also…

Waddles also contributed five rebounds for the Mavericks (8-9, 2-0 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Tony Osburn shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jacksen Moni led the way for the Bison (11-6, 0-2) with 23 points. Masen Miller added 20 points for North Dakota State. Tajavis Miller finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next for Omaha is a Wednesday matchup with UMKC at home, and North Dakota State visits Oral Roberts on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

