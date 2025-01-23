UT Arlington visits Seattle U on 4-game road slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-14, 0-4 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-14, 0-4 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hits the road against Seattle U looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Redhawks have gone 1-4 at home. Seattle U has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks are 3-1 in conference matchups. UT Arlington is the WAC leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 9.1.

Seattle U is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 39.6% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Redhawks and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Stricklin averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is averaging 17.8 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Mavericks. Brittingham is averaging 13 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

