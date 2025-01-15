UNLV hosts Air Force after Perry’s 28-point game

Air Force Falcons (10-6, 0-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-4, 5-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (10-6, 0-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-4, 5-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits UNLV after Milahnie Perry scored 28 points in Air Force’s 90-84 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels have gone 9-1 in home games. UNLV ranks second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Alyssa Brown leads the Rebels with 7.2 boards.

The Falcons are 0-4 in MWC play. Air Force ranks fourth in the MWC allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

UNLV is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 66.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 63.8 UNLV gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiara Jackson is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Rebels.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 2.8 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

