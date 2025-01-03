Uhrich, Southern Utah Thunderbirds to host San Antonio and the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-11) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-11)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Southern Utah and Grand Canyon square off on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds are 2-4 in home games. Southern Utah is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Antelopes are 1-2 on the road. Grand Canyon is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

Southern Utah averages 62.2 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 58.1 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 8.6 more points per game (79.1) than Southern Utah gives up (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Uhrich is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.