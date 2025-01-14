Thomas’ 22 help Bowling Green down Buffalo 79-61

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas’ 22 points helped Bowling Green defeat Buffalo 79-61 on Tuesday night. Thomas shot…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas’ 22 points helped Bowling Green defeat Buffalo 79-61 on Tuesday night.

Thomas shot 8 for 18 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (7-9, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Johnson added 21 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Derrick Butler had 13 points and shot 1 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Bulls (5-11, 0-4) were led by Ben Michaels, who recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Buffalo also got 11 points and six rebounds from Noah Batchelor. Ryan Sabol had 10 points and two steals. The loss was the Bulls’ seventh in a row.

Bowling Green took the lead with 1:03 left in the first half and did not give it up. Johnson scored 11 points in the first half to help take a 32-28 lead at the break. Bowling Green outscored Buffalo by 14 points in the second half, and Thomas scored a team-high 18 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Bowling Green hosts Eastern Michigan and Buffalo plays Western Michigan on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

