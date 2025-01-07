Texas State hosts Arkansas State on home slide

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 1-2 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State aims to break its three-game home slide with a victory against Arkansas State.

The Bobcats are 2-5 on their home court. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Takeira Ramey averaging 2.5.

The Red Wolves are 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.3.

Texas State scores 64.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 66.7 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Bobcats and Red Wolves meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Kyanna Morgan is averaging 9.6 points for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

