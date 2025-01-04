Live Radio
Tate’s 22 lead Appalachian State over Texas State 72-61

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 3:25 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate’s 22 points helped Appalachian State defeat Texas State 72-61 on Saturday.

Tate added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Dodd scored 14 points and added six rebounds. CJ Huntley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Morgan led the way for the Bobcats (8-7, 1-2) with 16 points and two steals. Dylan Dawson added 14 points for Texas State. Drue Drinnon recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

