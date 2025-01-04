Tate’s 22 lead Appalachian State over Texas State 72-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate’s 22 points helped Appalachian State defeat Texas State 72-61 on Saturday. Tate added seven…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate’s 22 points helped Appalachian State defeat Texas State 72-61 on Saturday.

Tate added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Dodd scored 14 points and added six rebounds. CJ Huntley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Morgan led the way for the Bobcats (8-7, 1-2) with 16 points and two steals. Dylan Dawson added 14 points for Texas State. Drue Drinnon recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

