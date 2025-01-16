Sherry puts up 19 as Elon beats Drexel 65-54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 19 points as Elon beat Drexel 65-54 on Thursday night. Sherry had nine rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 19 points as Elon beat Drexel 65-54 on Thursday night.

Sherry had nine rebounds for the Phoenix (13-5, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association). TJ Simpkins scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. TK Simpkins went 5 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Dragons (10-8, 2-3) were led by Kobe Magee, who posted 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Drexel also got 15 points from Jason Drake. Yame Butler also had 11 points.

Sherry led Elon with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-31 at the break. Elon used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a 47-37 lead with 11:15 left in the half.

Elon plays Saturday against Delaware on the road. Drexel hosts Hofstra on Monday.

