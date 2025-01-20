Sanchez’s 24 lead Wagner over Saint Francis (Pa.) 70-68 in double OT

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 24 points, Zaire Williams made a bank shot in the lane with…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 24 points, Zaire Williams made a bank shot in the lane with 1.9 seconds left in double overtime as Wagner defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 70-68 on Monday.

Sanchez added five rebounds for the Seahawks (10-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Williams scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Keyontae Lewis had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Riley Parker led the way for the Red Flash (7-13, 2-4) with 19 points and two steals. Chris Moncrief added 13 points for Saint Francis. Valentino Pinedo had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Parker was fouled on a 3-point attempt in the closing seconds of regulation and made all three free throws to tie it at 55-all.

Both teams play on Friday. Wagner visits Mercyhurst and Saint Francis hosts LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.