Sam Sherry’s double-double sparks Elon to 81-68 victory over Campbell

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Elon over Campbell 81-68 on Monday night.

Nick Dorn hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Phoenix (12-5, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association). TJ Simpkins contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Colby Duggan finished with 29 points for the Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-2). Jasin Sinani added 13 points, four assists and two steals. Cameron Gregory had 11 points and four assists.

Elon took the lead with 19:33 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-34 at halftime, with Dorn racking up 12 points. Elon extended its lead to 52-37 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

