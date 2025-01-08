Rucker has 26, Army downs Loyola Maryland 74-72

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 26 points helped Army defeat Loyola Maryland 74-72 on Wednesday night. Rucker also…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 26 points helped Army defeat Loyola Maryland 74-72 on Wednesday night.

Rucker also had three steals for the Black Knights (7-8, 1-2 Patriot League). AJ Allenspach added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Greyhounds (6-8, 1-2) were led by Jordan Stiemke, who posted 17 points and two blocks. Loyola also got 16 points from Tyson Commander. Milos Ilic finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Army went into the half ahead of Loyola 47-30. Rucker scored 11 points in the half. Rucker’s 15-point second half helped Army finish off the two-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.