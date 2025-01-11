Rogers and American host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bucknell Bison (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Bucknell after Matt Rogers scored 22 points in American’s 60-54 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. American ranks sixth in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Bison are 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

American averages 69.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 73.8 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 68.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 71.6 American allows.

The Eagles and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 10.5 points for the Eagles.

Josh Bascoe is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.