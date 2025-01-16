Reaves’ 25 help Iona down Canisius 82-61

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 25 points to help Iona defeat Canisius 82-61 on Thursday night. Reaves…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 25 points to help Iona defeat Canisius 82-61 on Thursday night.

Reaves had nine rebounds for the Gaels (6-12, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Njie added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field while they also had six rebounds and nine assists. Luke Jungers went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Griffins (1-16, 1-5) were led in scoring by Tana Kopa, who finished with 20 points. Canisius also got 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Jasman Sangha. Paul McMillan IV also recorded 12 points.

Iona next plays Thursday against Rider on the road. Canisius will visit Fairfield on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.