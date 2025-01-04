Pettway scores 23 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Grambling 73-55

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points as Prairie View A&M beat Grambling 73-55 on Saturday night.…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points as Prairie View A&M beat Grambling 73-55 on Saturday night.

Pettway shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (2-12, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Braelon Bush scored 17 points and added six assists. Marcel Bryant went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding five blocks. The Panthers ended a 12-game skid with the victory.

The Tigers (3-11, 0-1) were led in scoring by PJ Edwards, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Kintavious Dozier added 12 points for Grambling. Ernest Ross also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Prairie View A&M hosts Southern and Grambling goes on the road to play Texas Southern.

