Pascarelli’s 20 help Marist beat Quinnipiac 69-62

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli’s 20 points helped Marist defeat Quinnipiac 69-62 on Sunday.

Pascarelli also had eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (11-2, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jackson Price shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. The Red Foxes extended their winning streak to seven games.

Amarri Tice led the Bobcats (7-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Khaden Bennett added 14 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac. Paul Otieno had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Marist plays Sunday against Fairfield at home, and Quinnipiac hosts Siena on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

