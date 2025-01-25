Pascarelli’s 15 lead Marist over Canisius 70-47

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 15 points as Marist beat Canisius 70-47 on Saturday. Pascarelli went 6 of…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 15 points as Marist beat Canisius 70-47 on Saturday.

Pascarelli went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (15-3, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Price had nine points and six rebounds. Elijah Lewis finished with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Paul McMillan IV finished with 13 points for the Golden Griffins (2-18, 2-7). Cam Palesse added 12 points for Canisius. Tana Kopa had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

