Old Dominion defeats Coastal Carolina 74-52

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 9:17 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-52 win against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Davis also contributed five assists for the Monarchs (9-12, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Sean Durugordon scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Caden Diggs finished with 10 points.

Jordan Battle finished with 15 points for the Chanticleers (8-13, 1-8). Joshua Meo added 12 points and seven rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Noah Amenhauser had 10 points. The loss was the Chanticleers’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

