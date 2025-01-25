Old Dominion defeats Coastal Carolina 74-52

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-52 win against Coastal Carolina on Saturday…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-52 win against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Davis also contributed five assists for the Monarchs (9-12, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Sean Durugordon scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Caden Diggs finished with 10 points.

Jordan Battle finished with 15 points for the Chanticleers (8-13, 1-8). Joshua Meo added 12 points and seven rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Noah Amenhauser had 10 points. The loss was the Chanticleers’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.