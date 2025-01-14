Ohio hosts Ball State following Clayton’s 31-point game

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ball State Cardinals (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Ball State after AJ Clayton scored 31 points in Ohio’s 108-70 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Ohio is third in the MAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 5.7.

The Cardinals are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State is fourth in the MAC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.1.

Ohio averages 80.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 70.8 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 76.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.0 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Bobcats.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.