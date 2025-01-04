North Carolina visits Davis and Notre Dame

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12…

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6, 1-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on North Carolina after Tae Davis scored 27 points in Notre Dame’s 86-75 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 on their home court. Notre Dame scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 1-1 in conference matchups. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 6.1.

Notre Dame averages 75.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.6 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 14.8 more points per game (85.4) than Notre Dame allows (70.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Allocco is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Irish.

RJ Davis is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.