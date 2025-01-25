Norfolk State faces Howard following Clark’s 25-point outing

Howard Bison (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-4, 4-0 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-4, 4-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on Howard after Da’Brya Clark scored 25 points in Norfolk State’s 123-51 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC averaging 34.0 points in the paint. Diamond Johnson leads the Spartans scoring 10.0.

The Bison have gone 3-0 against MEAC opponents. Howard is the MEAC leader with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 4.0.

Norfolk State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Howard averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spartans. Anjanae Richardson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.4 points. Saniyah King is averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

