Noel’s 20 help Wright State knock off Green Bay 74-51

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel’s 20 points helped Wright State defeat Green Bay 74-51 on Thursday night.

Noel added five rebounds for the Raiders (8-8, 2-3 Horizon League). Logan Woods scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Andrea Holden shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Phoenix (2-14, 0-5) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Johnson, who finished with 14 points. The Phoenix prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

