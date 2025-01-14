No. 8 Maryland beats No. 24 Minnesota, surviving a huge rally at the end

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 27 points, and No. 8 Maryland gave No. 24 Minnesota an unpleasant…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 27 points, and No. 8 Maryland gave No. 24 Minnesota an unpleasant welcome back to the Top 25, beating the Golden Gophers 99-92 on Tuesday night.

The Terrapins (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten) led by 20 before allowing a late 16-0 run by the Golden Gophers (16-2, 4-2. Maryland’s Kaylene Smikle put a stop to that with a pair of free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining, but Annika Stewart’s 3-pointer for Minnesota made it 95-92 with 20 seconds left.

Smikle made two more free throws, and Minnesota was unable to answer.

Amaya Battle had 19 points to lead Minnesota.

No. 10 TCU 90, UCF 81

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 27 points, Hailey Van Lith matched her career high with six 3-pointers while scoring 20 and 10th-ranked TCU beat UCF for their ninth win in a row.

Van Lith also had seven assists for the Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12), who had a 30-point first quarter and never trailed. Madison Conner added 14 points and seven assists, while Donovyn Hunter scored 12 points.

It was Van Lith’s first game with six 3-pointers for TCU doing it three times for Louisville, the last as a sophomore in February 2022.

Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points for UCF (7-9, 0-6). Emely Rodriguez scored 16 points and Achol Akot had 12 points with 10 rebounds.

BAYLOR 70, No. 23 UTAH 71

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Bella Fontleroy and Jada Walker each had a double-double and Baylor beat No. 23 Utah.

Fontleroy finished with a season-high 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals and Walker added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists. Yaya Felder scored 12 points for Baylor (15-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Ines Vieira hit a jumper to cut Utah’s deficit to 60-59 with 3:46 left in the game. Vonleh answered with a layup 17 seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run to make it an 11-point game with 23 seconds remaining.

Gianna Kneepkens and Maty Wilke led Utah (13-4, 4-2) with 17 points apiece and Reese Ross scored 12.

HOUSTON 79, No. 24 OKLAHOMA ST. 76

HOUSTON (AP) — Kierra Merchant scored 20 points and Gigi Cooke scored 16 points and Houston survived No. 24 Oklahoma State beating the Cowgirls.

Eylia Love scored 15 points and Laila Blair scored 10 points for Houston, which built a game-high 26-point lead late in the third quarter.

Stailee Heard scored 17 points, Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray scored 16 each and Macy Huard 11 for the Cowboys who outscored Houston 34-17 in the fourth to get back in it.

Heard stole the ball from Merchant with five seconds left and sprinted the other way. Absent a timeout, Heard pulled up for an uncontested 3-pointer which rimmed out to end the game.

