No. 7 UConn rolls past Xavier without All-American guard Paige Bueckers.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 18 of her 23 points in the first half as No. 7 UConn rolled to an 81-27 win over Xavier on Wednesday night.

Sarah Strong added 15 points — all in the first half — with seven rebounds and five steals for UConn (14-2, 5-0 Big East). UConn played without leading scorer Paige Bueckers. Bueckers suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Villanova. There is n o timetable for her return but UConn coach Geno Auriemma thought there was a chance Bueckers could return next week.

Allie Ziebell had 15 of her 17 points in the second half for the Huskies.

Irune Orio led Xavier (5-10, 0-4) with 10 points.

The Musketeers, who didn’t score their 10th point until 26 seconds were left in the first half, lost their 45th straight Big East game. Xavier trailed 43-10 at that point.

No. 4 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 79, No. 8 MARYLAND 74

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 21 points before fouling out in the final minute, and No. 4 Southern California held on to hand No. 8 Maryland its first loss.

Shyanne Sellers scored 26 points for Maryland, but the Terrapins (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) came up empty down the stretch after leading by seven in the fourth quarter.

A three-point play by Kiki Iriafen gave USC a 75-72 lead with 1:28 to play. Then Rayah Marshall blocked a jumper by Sellers.

Watkins fouled out on an offensive foul with 31 seconds left, but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger missed from 3-point range, and Avery Howell pushed the Trojans’ lead to five with a couple free throws.

No. 9 OHIO ST. 84, No. 25 MICHIGAN 77

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half, leading No. 9 Ohio State in a comeback Win against No. 25 Michigan.

The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since opening 19-0 two years ago.

The Wolverines (10-5, 1-3) led by 16 points in the first half and were ahead after each of the first three quarters, but could not hold on for their first win over a top-10 team in five attempts this season.

Ohio State’s Chance Gray scored 16 and Cotie McMahon had 13 points.

Michigan’s Olivia Olson scored 20 points, Greta Kampschroeder scored all of her 13 points in the first half and Jordan Hobbs also scored 13.

No. 11 TCU 80, KANSAS 73

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 30 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, Hailey Van Lith added 19 points and six assists, and No. 11 TCU beat Kansas.

TCU (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) secured its second four-game conference winning streak under head coach Mark Campbell.

Van Lith completed a three-point play with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter for a 68-56 lead. Kansas scored eight of the next 10 points to get within six points before TCU guard Taylor Bigby sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 2:25 remaining to make it 73-64.

S’Mya Nichols scored Kansas’ final nine points to cut the deficit to 76-73 with 30.7 seconds left. But Van Lith and Madison Conner sealed it by making 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

No. 12 KANSAS ST. 71, No. 22 UTAH 47

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 15 points, Ayoka Lee reached another milestone and No. 12 Kansas State dominated No. 22 Utah, the Wildcats’ 11th straight win.

Lee had 14 points to reach 2,450 for her career, which moves her into the top 100 career scorers in NCAA history. Wildcats’ coach Jeff Mittie tied Judy Akers for second on the Kansas State wins list with 206.

Temira Poindexter and Jaelyn Glenn both added 11 points for the Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12 Conference), with Glenn snaring 10 rebounds.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for the Utes (12-3, 3-1), who had just moved into the Top 25 with their seventh straight win. Reese Ross added 11.

No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 89, TEXAS TECH 53

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half when No. 17 West Virginia held Texas Tech to 17 points, and the Mountaineers beat the Lady Raiders.

The Mountaineers scored the first 11 points of the game and led 20-2 before settling for a 24-8 lead after one quarter with Quinerly scoring 11. Then West Virginia ended the second quarter on a 14-2 run to lead 42-17 at halftime.

West Virginia shot 54.5% and went 16 of 16 from the foul line in the first half, while the Lady Raiders shot 28% with just two free throw attempts and had 14 turnovers.

Jordan Harrison added 20 points, going 12 of 12 from the foul line, for the Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) and Sydney Shaw scored 19, 16 coming in the second half. Kylee Blacksten and Celia Riviere both had 10.

Bailey Maupin scored 15 points for Texas Tech (12-5, 1-3). The Lady Raiders finished with 26 turnovers and 25 fouls.

NEBRASKA 85, No. 20 MICHIGAN ST. 80

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 28 points and Nebraska got its first win over a ranked team, topping No. 20 Michigan State.

The Cornhuskers made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, 17 of 24 in the second half and 28 of 35 for the game while the Spartans were 14 of 19 for the game and had three players foul out.

Allison Weidner added 11 points and Britt Prince 10 for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight home games after losing three straight road games to ranked teams.

Julia Ayrault scored 21 points for the Spartans (12-3, 3-3), who have lost three of four since setting the school record with a 11-0 start. Theryn Hallock added 18 points and Grace VanSlooten had 12.

