No. 21 Michigan takes home win streak into matchup with Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines take on Penn State.

The Wolverines are 9-0 on their home court. Michigan scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-6 against conference opponents. Penn State is fifth in college basketball scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.4.

Michigan makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Penn State averages 13.2 more points per game (83.8) than Michigan gives up to opponents (70.6).

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions square off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nimari Burnett is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.7 points. Vladislav Goldin is shooting 66.1% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

