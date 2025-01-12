No. 15 Oregon pulls away in the final minute edging Penn State 82-81

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 17 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15, Jadrian Tracey had 13 and No.…

Jackson Shelstad scored 17 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15, Jadrian Tracey had 13 and No. 15 Oregon held on to beat Penn State 82-81 on Sunday.

Nate Bittle had 11 points while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. added 10 apiece for the Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten), who trailed for most of the second half before regaining the lead in the final minute.

The game was tied at 78 with just over a minute to go before Shelstad hit a midrange jumper that put Oregon up two with 47 seconds left. Kern tried a layup the other way, but the shot was off. Oregon gained possession, drew a foul and closed out the game with a pair of Tracey free throws.

Freddie Dilione V scored a career-high 21 points, Nick Kern added 19 and Puff Johnson had 15 for the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4) who lost their third in a row.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NORTHWESTERN 68

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 14 points and No. 16 Michigan State extended its winning streak to nine games with a win over Northwestern.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) closed the first half on a 33-12 run and led 47-28 at intermission after all 10 players chipped in at least a field goal. The Wildcats (10-6, 1-4) finally got their deficit under 10 points in the game’s final minute.

Jase Richardson scored 13 points and Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and eight assists for the Spartans, whose six dunks in the first half drew plenty of roars from visiting fans who seemed to make up half of the sellout crowd.

Nick Martinelli scored 27 points and Jalen Leach had 17 to lead Northwestern, which lost for the first time at home and dropped its third straight overall.

NO. 20 PURDUE 104, NEBRASKA 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Cox scored a career-high 23 points and Fletcher Loyer added 19 to help No. 20 Purdue roll past Nebraska.

Cox, a freshman who was averaging 5.4 points, made 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Loyer hit 5 of 6 3-point shots for the Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Purdue hit four of its first six shots from long distance and finished 19 for 33 from 3-point range.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Myles Colvin added 14 points for Purdue. Braden Smith had a team-leading 14 assists.

Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Brice Williams added nine, well off his 19.4 scoring average, for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3).

Purdue shot 64% in the opening half and built a 45-28 lead. The Cornhuskers shot 52%, but made just 2 of 11 3-point attempts.

Purdue had a 33-20 rebounding edge and held a 22-11 advantage in points off turnovers. The Boilermakers had 10 turnovers, seven less than Nebraska

NO. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 78, COLORADO 70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Javon Small scored 26 points and Joseph Yesufu added 18 as No. 21 West Virginia held off Colorado in the teams’ first meeting as members of the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) overcame foul trouble and used a late 13-4 run to thwart Colorado, which had cut the deficit to two points with 5:28 left. Yesufu had eight points in that spurt.

Julian Hammond III had 23 points and Assane Diop added 13 for Colorado (9-6, 0-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

Colorado trailed by three and West Virginia had just lost two starters to fouls when the Mountaineers beat the press and started a fast break that ended on Yesufu’s layup and free throw for a 71-65 lead with 1:23 left.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 91, WASHINGTON 75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and Nimari Burnett scored 16 to lead No. 24 Michigan over Washington.

It was the Wolverines’ (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) fifth straight victory. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 15 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game because of a bruised knee he suffered against USC.

After Washington took a 5-4 lead, Tre Donaldson followed with a layup that gave Michigan the lead for good. The Wolverines built their advantage to as much as 19 points in the second half.

Great Osobor scored 23 points, including 16 in the first half, and Zoom Diallo and Mekhi Mason added 13 apiece for Washington (10-7, 1-5).

