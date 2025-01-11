Nick Ellington scores 15 to guide Murray State to 58-47 victory over Valparaiso

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington scored 15 points as Murray State beat Valparaiso 58-47 on Saturday. Ellington also had…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nick Ellington scored 15 points as Murray State beat Valparaiso 58-47 on Saturday.

Ellington also had eight rebounds for the Racers (10-7, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Terence Harcum had 11 points.

Cooper Schwieger led the way for the Beacons (10-7, 3-3) with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Darius DeAveiro added 11 points.

Murray State took the lead with 6:56 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 26-21 at halftime, with Ellington racking up 11 points. Harcum scored all of his points in the second half for Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

