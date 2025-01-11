New Mexico State defeats UTEP 85-57

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 18 points in New Mexico State’s 85-57 victory against UTEP on Saturday…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 18 points in New Mexico State’s 85-57 victory against UTEP on Saturday night.

Jackson added five assists for the Aggies (10-6, 3-0 Conference USA). Robert Carpenter added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Peter Filipovity shot 6 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds. The Aggies extended their winning streak to six games.

The Miners (12-4, 2-1) were led in scoring by David Terrell Jr., who finished with 17 points and five assists. UTEP also got 13 points and four blocks from Otis Frazier III. Devon Barnes finished with nine points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Miners.

New Mexico State led 38-25 at halftime, with Filipovity racking up nine points. New Mexico State extended its lead to 67-41 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Jackson scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

