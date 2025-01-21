Moore’s 20 lead Norfolk State past Washington Adventist 105-42

Brian Moore Jr. had 20 points in Norfolk State's 105-42 win over Washington Adventist on Monday night.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 20 points in Norfolk State’s 105-42 win over Washington Adventist on Monday night.

Moore also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists for the Spartans (13-8). Kuluel Mading added 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Rodney Baines shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Emanuel Hylton finished with 15 points for the Shock. Felix McGhee added 10 points.

Norfolk State hosts Howard in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.