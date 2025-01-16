Montana visits Weber State following Koehler’s 21-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Montana after Dyson Koehler scored 21 points in Weber State’s 77-69 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 at home. Weber State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 in Big Sky play. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Joe Pridgen averaging 10.0.

Weber State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Montana allows. Montana scores 5.0 more points per game (76.2) than Weber State gives up to opponents (71.2).

The Wildcats and Grizzlies square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats.

Brandon Whitney is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

