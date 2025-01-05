McNair’s 17 help Boston University beat Army 71-63

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair had 17 points in Boston University’s 71-63 victory against Army on Sunday. McNair shot 6…

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair had 17 points in Boston University’s 71-63 victory against Army on Sunday.

McNair shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League). Ben Roy added 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Miles Brewster had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Black Knights (6-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Rucker, who finished with 17 points. Ryan Curry added 13 points for Army. Josh Scovens also had 13 points and three steals.

Boston University took the lead with 2:14 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-35 at halftime, with Ben Palacios racking up 10 points. Boston University used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 15:27 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Boston University hosts American and Army hosts Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.