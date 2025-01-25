Live Radio
Magee has 22 in Drexel’s 67-54 victory against Delaware

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 4:17 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kobe Magee had 22 points in Drexel’s 67-54 victory against Delaware on Saturday.

Magee shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (12-9, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Cole Hargrove scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 4-4) were led by Cavan Reilly, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Erik Timko added 14 points for Delaware.

Drexel took the lead with 18:51 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Magee led the Dragons in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 35-32 at the break. Drexel outscored Delaware by 10 points over the final half, while Magee led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

