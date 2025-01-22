Luis and No. 20 St. John’s host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (12-7, 4-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (16-3, 7-1 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (12-7, 4-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (16-3, 7-1 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 St. John’s hosts Xavier after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 79-51 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Red Storm are 12-0 on their home court. St. John’s is the top team in the Big East with 39.6 points in the paint led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 9.2.

The Musketeers are 4-4 in conference matchups. Xavier averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

St. John’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.8 points for the Red Storm. Ejiofor is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

