Lauren Betts scores a career-high 33 points as No. 1 UCLA handles No. 8 Maryland, 82-67

Lauren Betts scored a career-high 33 points, Kiki Rice added 19, and No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 8 Maryland 82-67 on Sunday.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) goes to the basket against Maryland forward Amari DeBerry (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) goes to the basket against Maryland forward Amari DeBerry (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Lauren Betts scored a career-high 33 points, Kiki Rice added 19, and No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 8 Maryland 82-67 on Sunday.

The Bruins (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten) have won their last 19 games by double figures.

Saylor Poffenbarger had 18 points for the Terrapins (16-4, 6-3), who have dropped three in a row. Maryland played without second-leading scorer Shyanne Sellers, who sat for the second consecutive game with a knee injury.

The Terps struggled to contain Betts, who methodically accepted entry passes in the low post and deposited them for easy baskets. The 6-foot-7 junior had 14 points in the first quarter and 24 by halftime. She surpassed her previous career high of 31 when she made two free throws with 4:31 left.

Betts shot 14 of 15, a school-record 93.3% with a minimum of 15 attempts. That surpassed the 88.9% Denise Curry shot against LSU in 1979. Betts added seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

Maryland has lost 10 consecutive games against top-ranked opponents since defeating North Carolina in the 2006 NCAA semifinals on the way to its only national title.

Takeaways

UCLA has not trailed in the second half of a conference game and have beaten Big Ten opponents by an average of 19.8 points.

Maryland has struggled to take care of the ball without Sellers and Bri McDaniel, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 14. During their three-game slide, the Terps have averaged 20.7 turnovers, including 18 against UCLA.

Key moment

Betts made a layup and Gabriela Jaquez finished a fastbreak on UCLA’s first two possessions of the second half to push the lead to 43-34. Maryland called timeout, but the Bruins never led by less than seven the rest of the game.

Key stats

UCLA had 22 assists on 30 field goals, while Maryland matched a season low with seven assists on 25 field goals.

Up next

UCLA has a week between games before playing host to Minnesota on Feb. 2.

Maryland visits Penn State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.