Lafayette defeats Boston University 60-46

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Alex Chaikin had 14 points in Lafayette’s 60-46 win against Boston University on Thursday night.

Chaikin added six rebounds for the Leopards (6-8, 1-0 Patriot League). Andrew Phillips scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Justin Vander Baan went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Terriers (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Kyrone Alexander, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Lafayette entered halftime up 31-23. Caleb Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Lafayette took the lead with 8:32 remaining in the second half and did not give it up. Vander Baan scored eight second-half points.

