Julien scores 18, Arkansas State downs Appalachian State 65-55

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Julien’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Appalachian State 65-55 on Thursday night.

Julien also had five rebounds for the Red Wolves (15-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Taryn Todd had 12 points and shot 4 for 16 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Mountaineers (11-8, 5-3) were led in scoring by CJ Huntley, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Jalil Beaubrun added 19 points for Appalachian State. Myles Tate also had 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. The loss snapped the Mountaineers’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Arkansas State hosts Texas State and Appalachian Stateplays UL Monroe on the road.

