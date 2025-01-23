Johnson scores 15 as Fairfield downs Manhattan 87-84 in OT

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 15 points as Fairfield beat Manhattan 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night. Johnson…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 15 points as Fairfield beat Manhattan 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

Johnson also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Stags (8-11, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kyle Jenkins scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Braden Sparks shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Will Sydnor led the way for the Jaspers (8-9, 3-5) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Wesley Robinson added 20 points and nine rebounds and Shaquil Bender had 18 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Fairfield hosts Merrimack and Manhattan squares off against Mount St. Mary’s on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

