Jenkins leads UTSA against Memphis after 21-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (14-2, 5-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (3-12, 1-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Memphis after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 69-51 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 in home games. Memphis is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-0 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks third in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Nina De Leon Negron averaging 5.1.

Memphis averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 67.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 81.3 Memphis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers.

Jenkins is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

