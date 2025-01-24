Hawaii Rainbow Wahine play the UC Irvine Anteaters on 6-game win streak

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-6, 6-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-6, 6-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii is looking to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over UC Irvine.

The Rainbow Wahine are 8-2 on their home court. Hawaii ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 33.8% shooting.

The Anteaters are 7-1 against conference opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West allowing 55.7 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Hawaii makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). UC Irvine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Anteaters square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.6 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Brooklyn Rewers is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 61.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

