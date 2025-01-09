Guinyard scores 31, UT Martin knocks off Western Illinois 85-83 in OT

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard put up a career-high 31 points as UT Martin beat Western Illinois 85-83 in…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard put up a career-high 31 points as UT Martin beat Western Illinois 85-83 in overtime on Thursday night.

Guinyard also had four steals for the Skyhawks (7-9, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Vladimer Salaridze added 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Matija Zuzic shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Leathernecks (8-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Ryan Myers, who finished with 19 points. Sean Smith added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Western Illinois. Marko Maletic had 16 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

