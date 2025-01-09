Gonsalves’ 24 help Utah Tech take down UT Arlington 74-62

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points as Utah Tech beat UT Arlington 74-62 on Thursday night.…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points as Utah Tech beat UT Arlington 74-62 on Thursday night.

Gonsalves shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Trailblazers (5-11, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Hakim Byrd scored 21 points while going 8 of 16 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Justin Bieker had 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks (7-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Jaden Wells, who finished with 14 points. Raysean Seamster added 11 points and six rebounds for UT Arlington. Brody Robinson finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Tech hosts Tarleton State and UT Arlington plays Southern Utah on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.