Gaines-Wyatt scores 17 as Alcorn State beats Prairie View A&M 78-70

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 17 points helped Alcorn State defeat Prairie View A&M 78-70 on Monday. Gaines-Wyatt…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 17 points helped Alcorn State defeat Prairie View A&M 78-70 on Monday.

Gaines-Wyatt shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Braves (3-15, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keionte Cornelius scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Marcus Tankersley shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jordan Tillmon led the Panthers (4-15, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Tanahj Pettway added 14 points and three steals. Braelon Bush also had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Alcorn State hosts Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M travels to play Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.