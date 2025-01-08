Furman defeats The Citadel 67-63 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 23 points as Furman beat The Citadel 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday night.…

Anderson also contributed three steals for the Paladins (14-2, 2-1 Southern Conference). Cooper Bowser scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Pjay Smith Jr. shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Cameron Glover led the way for the Bulldogs (5-9, 0-3) with 20 points. Sola Adebisi added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for The Citadel. Brody Fox had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs.

Both teams next play Saturday. Furman hosts Wofford and The Citadel plays East Tennessee State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

