Eastern Kentucky wins 72-69 over Bellarmine

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III had 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 72-69 win over Bellarmine on Saturday night.

Billy Smith’s layup pulled Bellarmine to 70-69 with four seconds left before Kimble sealed it at the free-throw line.

Kimble also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Colonels (9-10, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry scored 15 points and added three steals. Montavious Myrick shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Knights (3-16, 0-6) were led by Billy Smith, who recorded 20 points. Bellarmine also got 17 points from Jack Karasinski. Kenyon Goodin also put up 11 points and five assists. The loss is the ninth straight for the Knights.

