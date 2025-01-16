Duke Brennan’s double-double propels Grand Canyon to 88-58 romp over Abilene Christian

PHOENIX (AP) — Duke Brennan had 16 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 88-58 victory over…

PHOENIX (AP) — Duke Brennan had 16 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 88-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Rayshon Harrison scored 14 for the Antelopes (12-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tyon Grant-Foster pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Wildcats (8-10, 0-3) were led by Bradyn Hubbard with 13 points and five steals. Christian Alston added 10 points and Quion Williams scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

