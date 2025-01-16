Live Radio
Duke Brennan’s double-double propels Grand Canyon to 88-58 romp over Abilene Christian

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 11:45 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Duke Brennan had 16 points and 10 rebounds to power Grand Canyon to an 88-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Rayshon Harrison scored 14 for the Antelopes (12-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tyon Grant-Foster pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Wildcats (8-10, 0-3) were led by Bradyn Hubbard with 13 points and five steals. Christian Alston added 10 points and Quion Williams scored eight.

