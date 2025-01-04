Drexel takes down N.C. A&T 68-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Yame Butler scored 24 points as Drexel beat N.C. A&T 68-59 on Saturday. Butler also had…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Yame Butler scored 24 points as Drexel beat N.C. A&T 68-59 on Saturday.

Butler also had five rebounds for the Dragons (9-6, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Magee scored nine points while shooting 3 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Shane Blakeney shot 4 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Ryan Forrest led the way for the Aggies (4-12, 0-3) with 13 points and three steals. Landon Glasper added 13 points for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Drexel entered halftime up 34-33. Butler paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Magee’s free throw with 19:21 left in the second half gave Drexel the lead for good at 36-35.

These two teams both play Thursday. Drexel visits Stony Brook and N.C. A&T hosts Delaware.

