Draper and Navy knock off Lafayette 71-70

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Donovan Draper scored the game-winning jump shot with three seconds remaining and racked up 17 total points to lead Navy past Lafayette 71-70 on Sunday.

Draper also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Midshipmen (5-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Austin Benigni scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Aidan Kehoe finished with 12 points.

Caleb Williams finished with 16 points for the Leopards (6-9, 1-1). Andrew Phillips added 15 points and eight rebounds for Lafayette. Justin Vander Baan also had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

Jordan Pennick put up 10 points in the first half for Navy, who led 41-33 at the break. Draper led Navy with 11 points in the second half, including their game-winner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

