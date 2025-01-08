Dinkins’ 26 lead Duquesne past Saint Joseph’s 85-81 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins scored 26 points and David Dixon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins scored 26 points and David Dixon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining in overtime as Duquesne took down Saint Joseph’s 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Dinkins shot 10 for 20, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (7-9, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dixon scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Cam Crawford shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Rasheer Fleming led the way for the Hawks (10-6, 2-2) with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Saint Joseph’s also got 17 points and 10 assists from Xzayvier Brown. Dasear Haskins also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne next plays on Jan. 15 against George Washington on the road. Saint Joseph’s will host Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

