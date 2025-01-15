Diggins scores program-best 46, Rivera scores game-winner to lift UMass over Fordham 120-118 in 3OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Rahsool Diggins scored a program-record 46 points, Daniel Rivera hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rahsool Diggins scored a program-record 46 points, Daniel Rivera hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds remaining in triple overtime and UMass beat Fordham 120-118 on Wednesday night.

Diggins also tied for the eighth best single-game total in Atlantic 10 Conference history, and it marked the most points by a visiting player at Rose Hill Gymnasium, surpassing all-time UMass great Julius Erving’s 37-point performance on January 21, 1970.

Rivera matched a career high with 29 points to go with 12 rebound and three blocks for the Minutemen (7-11, 2-3). Worthy finished with 13 points. The 120 points tied for highest total in UMass program history.

Marqui Worthy made a 3-pointer for UMass with seven seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime tied 79-79.

Diggins hit a free throw to put UMass up, 98-95, with one second left in overtime. But the Rams’ Romad Dean was fouled on his half-court heave and then made all three free throws to force a second overtime.

With 11 seconds left in the second overtime, Akil Watson made 1 of 2 free throws for UMass to knot it at 108 and send it to a third OT.

The Rams (8-10, 0-5) were led by Jackie Johnson III, who recorded 36 points and seven rebounds. Japhet Medor added 25 points, five assists and two steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

